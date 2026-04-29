NWPX Infrastructure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NWPX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $10.5 million in…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NWPX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $10.5 million in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.08 per share.

The steel pipe maker posted revenue of $138.3 million in the period.

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