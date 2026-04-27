Nov Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NOV Inc. (NOV) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $19 million. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NOV Inc. (NOV) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $19 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOV

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