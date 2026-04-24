North Dallas Bank & Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NODB) on Friday reported net income of $1.8…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NODB) on Friday reported net income of $1.8 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of 70 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $22.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

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