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North Dallas Bank & Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 24, 2026, 10:36 AM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NODB) on Friday reported net income of $1.8 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of 70 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $22.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NODB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NODB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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