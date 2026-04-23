Nokia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $100.6 million. On…

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $100.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Espoo, Finland-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The technology company posted revenue of $5.26 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.4 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOK

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