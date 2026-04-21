Nicolet Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NIC) on Tuesday reported net income of…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NIC) on Tuesday reported net income of $15.2 million in its first quarter.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.75 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $183.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $135.9 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

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