Newmont: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3.26 billion. On a…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3.26 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of $3. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.90 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The gold and copper miner posted revenue of $7.31 billion in the period.

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