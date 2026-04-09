Neogen: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Thursday reported a loss of $17 million in…

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Thursday reported a loss of $17 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lansing, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing kits posted revenue of $211.2 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $204.5 million.

Neogen expects full-year revenue in the range of $857 million to $860 million.

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