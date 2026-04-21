National Bank Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — National Bank Holdings Corp. (NBHC) on Tuesday reported net income…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — National Bank Holdings Corp. (NBHC) on Tuesday reported net income of $20.8 million in its first quarter.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based bank said it had earnings of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The holding company for NBH Bank posted revenue of $177.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $129 million, which missed Street forecasts.

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