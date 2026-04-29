MYR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) on Wednesday reported net income of $46.8 million…

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) on Wednesday reported net income of $46.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Thornton, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $2.99.

The electrical construction services provider posted revenue of $1 billion in the period.

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