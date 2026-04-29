Murphy USA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of…

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $136.3 million.

The El Dorado, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $7.28 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.37 per share.

The gasoline station operator posted revenue of $4.82 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.64 billion.

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