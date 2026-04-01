MSC Industrial: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $42.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The distributor of industrial tools and supplies posted revenue of $917.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $934.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSM

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