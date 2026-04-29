Morningstar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Morningstar Inc. (MORN) on Wednesday reported net income of $107.1 million in its first…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Morningstar Inc. (MORN) on Wednesday reported net income of $107.1 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $3.18 per share.

The investment research firm posted revenue of $644.8 million in the period.

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