Mister Car Wash: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $34.2…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $34.2 million.

The Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The car wash operator posted revenue of $277.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $273.8 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCW

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