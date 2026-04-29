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MiMedx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2026, 4:56 PM

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The developer of biomaterials made from sterilized human amniotic membrane posted revenue of $59 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDXG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDXG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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