MiMedx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.9 million…

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The developer of biomaterials made from sterilized human amniotic membrane posted revenue of $59 million in the period.

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