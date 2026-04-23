Midland States Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.5…

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.5 million.

The Effingham, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $108.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $79.5 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.5 million.

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