Microsoft: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $31.78…

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $31.78 billion.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it had profit of $4.27 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.07 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $82.89 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.4 billion.

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