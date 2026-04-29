MGM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $125.1 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $125.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $4.45 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.36 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGM

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