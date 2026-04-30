LKQ: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (AP) — ANTIOCH, Tenn. (AP) — LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $79 million. On…

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (AP) — ANTIOCH, Tenn. (AP) — LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $79 million.

On a per-share basis, the Antioch, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The vehicle components company posted revenue of $3.47 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.42 billion.

LKQ expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.20 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LKQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LKQ

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