Laureate Education: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.6 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, were 17 cents per share.

The for-profit higher education purveyor posted revenue of $272.6 million in the period.

Laureate Education expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.08 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion.

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