Landstar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $39.4 million.…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $39.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.16.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The freight shipper and warehouser posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LSTR

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