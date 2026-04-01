Lamb Weston: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $54 million.

The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

Lamb Weston expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.45 billion to $6.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LW

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.