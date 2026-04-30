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Kirby: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 30, 2026, 7:27 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Thursday reported earnings of $81.2 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.50 per share.

The barge operator posted revenue of $844.1 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KEX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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