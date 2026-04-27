Kilroy Realty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Los Angeles, said it had funds from operations of $108.8 million, or 91 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 88 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $19.3 million, or 16 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Los Angeles, posted revenue of $270.1 million in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Kilroy Realty expects full-year funds from operations to be $3.49 to $3.63 per share.

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