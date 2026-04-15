KALA BIO: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — KALA BIO, Inc. (KALA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $686,000 in its…

ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — KALA BIO, Inc. (KALA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $686,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Arlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $27 million, or $3.31 per share.

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