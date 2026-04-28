Itron: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $53.5…

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $53.5 million.

The Liberty Lake, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.49 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The energy and water meter company posted revenue of $587 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $571 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Itron expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.25 to $1.35.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $560 million to $570 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITRI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.