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ING: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 30, 2026, 1:57 AM

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — ING Groep NV (ING) on Thursday reported net income of $1.82 billion in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Amsterdam, said it had earnings of 63 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $6.81 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.81 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ING at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ING

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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