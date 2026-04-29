Independence Realty Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Philadelphia, said it had funds from operations of $63.5 million, or 26 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $68,000, or less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The real estate investment trust, based in Philadelphia, posted revenue of $165.3 million in the period.

Independence Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.12 to $1.16 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRT

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