Imax: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Imax Corp. (IMAX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $4.2 million. On…

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Imax Corp. (IMAX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $4.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The entertainment technology company posted revenue of $81.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMAX

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