ICE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.41 billion. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.41 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.48. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.35 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange and other stock markets posted revenue of $3.67 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.98 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.88 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICE

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