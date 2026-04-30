Hyatt Hotels: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $38 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $38 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $1.75 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.71 billion.

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