How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 4/15/2026

U.S. stocks have hit a record following their big rally over the last two weeks. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%…

U.S. stocks have hit a record following their big rally over the last two weeks.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Wednesday and eclipsed its prior all-time high set in January. After falling nearly 10% below its record in late March, the S&P 500 has roared roughly 10% higher on hopes the global economy can avoid a worst-case scenario because of the Iran war. Hopes remain high as mediators moved closer to extending the U.S.-Iran ceasefire and restarting negotiations. Some caution remains in markets still.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 72 points, and oil prices drifted up and down through he day. The Nasdaq composite gained 1.6%.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 55.57 points, or 0.8%, to 7,022.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72.27 points, or 0.1%, to 48,463.72.

The Nasdaq composite rose 376.93 points, or 1.6%, to 24,016.02.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8 points, or 0.3% to 2,713.66.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 206.06 points, or 3%.

The Dow is up 547.15 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,113.12points, or 4.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 83.08 points, or 3.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 177.45 points, or 2.6%.

The Dow is up 400.43 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 774.03 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 231.76 points, or 9.3%.

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