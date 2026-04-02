How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 4/2/2026

Stocks overcame early losses to finish with slim gains and close out their first winning week since the start of…

Stocks overcame early losses to finish with slim gains and close out their first winning week since the start of the Iran war.

Oil prices remained elevated, however, having soared after a national address late Wednesday from President Donald Trump, where he vowed the U.S. will continue to attack Iran and failed to offer a clear timetable for ending the conflict in the Middle East. A barrel of U.S. crude oil rose to $111.54. Tesla shares fell more than 5% after its deliveries for the first quarter fell short of estimates. Stock markets will be closed for Good Friday.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 7.37 points, or 0.1%, to 6,582.69.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.07 points, or 0.1%, to 46,504.67.

The Nasdaq composite rose 38.23 points, or 0.2%, to 21,879.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 17.67 points, or 0.7% to 2,530.04.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 213.84 points, or 3.4%.

The Dow is up 1,338.03 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 930.82 points, or 4.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 80.35 points, or 3.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 262.81 points, or 3.8%.

The Dow is down 1,558.62 points, or 3.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,362.81 points, or 5.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 48.14 points, or 1.9%.

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