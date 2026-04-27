How major US stock indexes fared Monday 4/27/2026

The U.S. stock market’s record-breaking rally slowed after uncertainty rose over the weekend about what will happen next in the Iran war.
The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Monday, beating its all-time high set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.2% to its own record. Crude prices climbed more than 2% as oil tankers still find the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed to traffic.
This upcoming week is packed with profit reports from Wall Street’s biggest companies and interest-rate announcements from the world’s most influential central banks.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 8.83 points, or 0.1%, to 7,173.91.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.92 points, or 0.1%, to 49,167.79.
The Nasdaq composite rose 50.50 points, or 0.2%, to 24,887.10.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1.19 points, or less than 0.1% to 2,788.19.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 328.41 points, or 4.8%.
The Dow is up 1,104.50 points, or 2.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,645.11 points, or 7.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 306.28 points, or 12.3%.
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