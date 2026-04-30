Hilton Grand Vacations: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) on Thursday reported earnings of $66 million…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) on Thursday reported earnings of $66 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HGV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HGV

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.