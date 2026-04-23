Hilltop Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $37.8 million. The bank,…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $37.8 million.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of 64 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The insurance holding compnay posted revenue of $372.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $300.5 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $308.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTH

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