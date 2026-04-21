Hanmi Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hanmi Financial Corp. (HAFC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $22.6…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hanmi Financial Corp. (HAFC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $22.6 million.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 75 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $110.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $71.7 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAFC

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