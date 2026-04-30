Grand Canyon Education: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Thursday reported net income of $75.3 million in…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Thursday reported net income of $75.3 million in its first quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $2.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.86 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $308.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Grand Canyon Education expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.57 to $1.68.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $260 million to $264 million for the fiscal second quarter.

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