Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 3…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 3 cents at $4.63 a bushel. May. wheat fell by 18 cents at $6.22 a bushel. May. oats was unchanged at $3.33 a bushel. May. soybeans was off 0.5 cent at $11.82 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 1.18 cents at $2.54 a pound. May. feeder cattle gained 0.13 cent at $3.73 a pound. May. hogs fell by 1.42 cents at $.93 a pound.

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