Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was down 0.25 cent at $4.54 a bushel. May. wheat was unchanged at $5.97 a bushel. May. oats was up 0.75 cent at $3.48 a bushel. May. soybeans was off 1.25 cents at $11.67 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off 1.9 cents at $2.42 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle fell by 2.77 cents at $3.68 a pound. Apr. hogs lost 0.25 cent at $.91 a pound.

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