Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 0.75…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 0.75 cent at $4.54 a bushel. May. wheat was off 3.25 cents at $5.96 a bushel. May. oats rose by 1.25 cents at $3.49 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $11.65 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 1.42 cents at $2.48 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle lost 1.47 cents at $3.72 a pound. Apr. hogs lost 0.1 cent at $.91 a pound.

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