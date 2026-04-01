Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $4.58 a bushel. May. wheat was up 1.75 cents at $6.18 a bushel. May. oats lost 0.75 cent at $3.54 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 0.5 cent at $11.71 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was unchanged at $2.43 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle lost 0.13 cent at $3.69 a pound. Apr. hogs fell by 0.05 cent at $.90 a pound.

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