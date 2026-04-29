Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 2 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 2 cents at $4.66 a bushel. May. wheat lost 6 cents at $6.43 a bushel. May. oats was off 2.25 cents at $3.31 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 10.25 cents at $11.84 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 1.88 cents at $2.57 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle fell by 0.05 cent at $3.72 a pound. May. hogs was up 0.5 cent at $.95 a pound.

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