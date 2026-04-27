Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost 0.75 cent at $4.54 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 0.75 cent at $6.09 a bushel. May. oats rose by 0.25 cent at $3.23 a bushel. May. soybeans was down 1.75 cents at $11.62 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.45 cent at $2.49 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was up 0.38 cent at $3.68 a pound. May. hogs was up 0.1 cent at $.94 a pound.

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