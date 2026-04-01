Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was down 4.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was down 4.5 cents at $4.53 a bushel. May. wheat lost 20.5 cents at $5.97 a bushel. May. oats was off 4.5 cents at $3.49 a bushel. May. soybeans fell by 4.25 cents at $11.67 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 0.88 cent at $2.44 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was up 1.8 cents at $3.71 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 0.65 cent at $.91 a pound.

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