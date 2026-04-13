Grains higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 5 cents at $4.46 a bushel. May. wheat gained 9 cents at $5.80 a bushel. May. oats rose by 6.5 cents at $3.39 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 1.25 cents at $11.77 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle lost 0.97 cent at $2.51 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle fell by 0.65 cent at $3.73 a pound. Apr. hogs fell by 0.07 cent at $.91 a pound.

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