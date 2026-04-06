Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 0.75 cent at $4.53 a bushel. May. wheat was up 0.75 cent at $5.99 a bushel. May. oats was up 2.25 cents at $3.48 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 1 cent at $11.64 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 0.83 cent at $2.47 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle gained 1.05 cents at $3.74 a pound. Apr. hogs rose by 0.3 cent at $.91 a pound.

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