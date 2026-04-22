Goosehead: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.9…

WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.9 million.

The Westlake, Texas-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $93.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSHD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSHD

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