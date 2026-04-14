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Global Education Communities: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 14, 2026, 6:44 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Global Education Communities Corp. (GECSF) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 1 cent per share.

The operator of business, technical and language colleges posted revenue of $6.9 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GECSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GECSF

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