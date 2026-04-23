Glacier Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $82.1…

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $82.1 million.

The Kalispell, Montana-based bank said it had earnings of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $400.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $306.8 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $307.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GBCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GBCI

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