General Motors: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — General Motors Company (GM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.63 billion. The Detroit-based…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — General Motors Company (GM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.63 billion.

The Detroit-based company said it had net income of $2.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.70 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.61 per share.

The an automotive manufacturer posted revenue of $43.62 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.94 billion.

General Motors expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.50 to $13.50 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GM

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